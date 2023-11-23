Miscreants, extortionists took over reins of BJP: Tripura Cong chief

Agartala: Asish Kumar Saha, President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, lambasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing them of allegedly giving shelter to miscreants who had been expelled by others.

During a party meeting at Belonia in South Tripura district, Saha spoke to media persons, stating, “Congress is the only alternative party in Tripura. Individuals who played a pivotal role in BJP’s stellar victory in 2018 are no longer part of the saffron camp. Many of them joined the BJP when they sensed that individuals with a clean image hold no value in this region.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Saha criticised the state leadership, asserting that there isn’t a single clean leader and those in commanding positions are earning through extortion, creating a climate of political terrorism. He mentioned that two factions within the ruling party publicly fight for cut money and extorted funds, leading to stalled development for the public.

Saha also mentioned that a restructuring exercise from the PCC level to the Bloc and Booth level was initiated.

“By the end of this month, new committees will be empowered to start functioning independently. At the bloc and district levels, individuals willing to work for the party have been appointed. Bloc Level Agents are being appointed to help new voters get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls. Additionally, we are making all efforts to reach out to more and more people,” said Saha.

When questioned about the Left alliance and the party’s role in the Lok Sabha elections, Saha conveyed that the Congress had declared national support for the opposition Bloc INDIA. In Tripura, he affirmed adherence to the party’s national policy, expressing commitment to go the extra mile for the victory of the INDIA alliance candidate in both Lok Sabha seats.

Saha declined to answer whether anyone from his party would contest the elections or not. After the meeting, 61 voters from 10 families joined the party in the presence of Saha, AICC secretary Szaritha Laithphland, and former Minister Manindra Reang.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Jampui Hills youth hold peace rally to highlight urgent concerns

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









