Tripura: Jampui Hills youth hold peace rally to highlight urgent concerns

Agartala: The Mizo Convention Youth Wing of Jampui Hills organised a peace rally on Tuesday. The rally aimed to draw attention to specific challenges affecting the region and witnessed a large turnout of passionate youth activists and students.

The youth wing, fueled by a desire for positive change, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha through the Block Development Officer (BDO). The memorandum underscored crucial areas requiring immediate attention, with a focus on key developmental aspects.

Issues such as water scarcity, inadequate electricity supply, and the pressing need for better roads were highlighted by the youth. Emphasising the importance of local safety, they demanded the establishment of a dedicated Fire Station, as the community’s nearest facility is currently an hour away in Kanchanpur.

Among their requisites was the establishment of an Aadhar cell, responding to the needs of the local population, alongside a plea for enhanced medical facilities. The youth urged for the upgrade of Jampui’s primary health care to community health care status, citing challenges such as a lack of medical tests, overcapacity, and the absence of specialized treatments.

Highlighting their enduring struggle with water supply issues, the youth presented a case for a comprehensive water project that could ease their problems. Additionally, they brought to light the economic impact of the areca nut crisis, expressing how the inability to find traders from Assam adversely affected their livelihoods.

