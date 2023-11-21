Tripura: IPFT to hold mass gathering next month

Agartala: IPFT, the ruling ally in the BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura, will hold a mass gathering next month to show its strength.
Despite sharing power for years with the BJP, the IPFT failed to retain its base in the tribal areas. In the last elections, only one IPFT candidate won.
IPFT MLA Shukla Charan Noatia was later offered a cabinet berth in CM Dr Manik Saha-led’s third BJP cabinet. On the other hand, current IPFT President and former Tribal Welfare Minister Prem Kumar Reang faced a shock defeat from his constituency.
On Monday, Reang convened the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting to discuss the party’s future. “The central executive committee meeting has been convened to discuss the current political situation and what role should our party play for the interest of the tribal population. We have decided to organise a mass gathering next month, when we shall formally announce our course of action.”
The IPFT gained popularity among the tribal population for its demand for separate statehood for the landmass that fallsthat under the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.
