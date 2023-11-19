Kumar Sanu to make album on Tripura Sundari temple

Agartala: Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who is considered as one of the best playback singers in Bollywood, visited Tripura Sundari temple located at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati District on Saturday. The musician assured his fans that he would soon make a music album dedicated to the revered shrine of the state.
“I have been in Tripura earlier as well but could not be in this temple because of multiple reasons. You need to be really blessed to be here in this temple. This time I got the opportunity to seek blessings from the holy mother”, he told reporters.
When asked if he would consider any music composition for the temple, he said, “I am very eager to make a full album here in this temple. People come here from different parts of the country so I have plans to take up a project like this very soon”.
Sanu admitted that although the taste of music has changed in the Bollywood industry, 22,000 songs which he had sung in his long career continue to be loved by millions of fans across the globe.
“This is true that regional music and Western Music are now getting more attention, but my songs are still being heard by people of all ages. I think this is the biggest gift I have received from my fans”, he told reporters.
Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury who invited Sanu for a musical concert in his assembly constituency said that his department had been working to rope in the legendary singer for promotion of Tripura Tourism.
He said, “Already Sourav Ganguly is working with Tripura Government as the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism. We are also thinking to involve Sanu da with us because of them have big public appeal across the country”. The Musical Concert is slated to take place at Jirania on Saturday night.
