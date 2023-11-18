Tripura tribal areas feel fund crunch, leaders meet Governor

Agartala: Elected members of the TTAADC, under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Friday evening and sought his intervention to address issues hindering development in the district council areas.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo, Chief Executive Member TTAADC, Purna Chandra Jamatia, said, “All issues we raised before him received a positive response. The Governor, with a gentle gesture, informed us that it had been only 26 days since he took over the office and needed some time to understand all issues. He had also assured us that he would put up the issues pending before the state and central government for discussion as soon as possible.”

According to Jamatia, the key problem lies with the perpetual fund constraint that choked the functioning of the TTAADC areas.

Due to the lack of funds, the administration is left with nothing to invest in the development and welfare schemes. “To fix this issue, we have already written to the state government departments separately with a detailed breakdown describing how we earn and spend money for the TTAADC. We hope the government will consider our demands and the governor will also understand our needs,” Jamatia has said.

He said the TTAADC approved a budget proposal of over Rs 1,100 crore for the current financial year. Out of this total outlay, Rs 480 crore is spent on liabilities like the payment of salaries, pensions, and administrative expenses. The state government, on the other hand, approved Rs 360 crore, much less than what was expected, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the memorandum submitted to the Governor also underscored the long-pending transfer of nine departments to the TTAADC, notified in 2000. But the matter remained in cold storage for mysterious reasons.

The TTAADC had also sought funds for developing the infrastructure of school buildings and hostels for 1,624 schools.

Also Read | Tripura: Four dead in separate road accidents on Diwali night

