Tripura MLAs barred from raising over 3-yr-old issues in Assembly

Agartala: In a move to streamline proceedings in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, a nine-member rules committee adopted two amendments to the Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business. One of these amendments prohibit legislators from asking questions related to issues that are over three years old.
A barrier is also imposed on questions pertaining to multiple departments in a single question paper submitted to the Speaker before the start of any session.
Speaking on the issue, Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen said, “All the nine members of the committee that consists of two MLAs each from the opposition parties TIPRA Motha and CPIM and members of the treasury bench unanimously approved the amendments that would come into force very soon”.
Stating that the rules were amended following the footsteps of the Parliament, Sen said, “The Business in Tripura Legislative Assembly is conducted following the model that is in practice at the Parliament. We came to know that in Parliament, no member can submit questions related to issues that occurred more than three years back”.
“This is why, we have decided to bring a copy of the rules and adopt it here. Already, the members of the assembly follow this system but there is no written rule. From now on, it will be included as a rule in the section 41 of the Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business,” the Assembly speaker added.
The rule 44, he said, is related submission of questions related to multiple departments in a single written paper.
“It hampers the Business of the House. For instance, if one question paper contains three questions related to three departments then three ministers have to respond for one question and subsequently the supplementary question-answer session gets lengthy. This is why this rule needs to be amended,” Sen added.
