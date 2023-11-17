Cyclonic Storm 'Midhili': Tripura, Mizoram on Red Alert, says IMD

Guwahati: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued alerts for the northeastern region, warning of impending thunderstorms and intense rainfall over the next 24 hours. According to IMD, Tripura and Mizoram are on ‘Red Alert’.
IMD’s alert notified that Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain (more than 204.4mm) on November 17.
IMD reports the escalation of Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’ in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, positioned approximately 250 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha) at latitude 20.8°N and longitude 89.0°E.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert specifically for thunderstorms coupled with very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khowai, North Tripura, Unakoti, and West Tripura. Residents in these areas are strongly advised to exercise caution and undertake necessary precautions.
The coastal districts of West Bengal are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall until the evening of November 17, as per IMD’s press release.
Meanwhile, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura should brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on both November 17 and 18, including the likelihood of extremely heavy falls in isolated areas.
Additionally, South Assam and east Meghalaya are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall on both November 17 and 18.
The cyclonic storm is predicted to advance in a north-northeastward direction, making landfall near Khepupara on the Bangladesh coast during the night of November 17, as stated by IMD. The anticipated wind speed is estimated to range between 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph.
