Agartala: As many as four persons died in separate incidents of road rage reported from the West Tripura and Sepahijala districts on Diwali night, police have said.

The state also witnessed fire incidents due to sky lanterns and some crackers.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first incident took place in the Jirania area located in the suburbs of Agartala city where a head-on collision between two motorcycles killed as many as three persons.

“A middle-aged couple died on the spot after the incident. On the other hand, another motorcycle rider, Biswajit Debnath, succumbed to his injuries at the GBP Hospital, Agartala. The person riding the pillion with Biswajit also suffered grave injuries. His condition is still critical,” a police officer investigating the matter said.

Prima facie evidence suggests that none of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

The second incident occurred in the Mohanbhog area of Sonamura under the Sepahijala district. One Siddique Mia (30), a resident of Sonamura died after a speeding four-wheeler reportedly working for the ONGC collided with his motorcycle. Locals rescued the injured person and shifted him to the local hospital, but he died soon after.

Besides, two families lost their homes to fire after a burning sky lantern crashed on their roof. Both houses, located in Agartala’s Madhyapara area, were reduced to ashes. The families have appealed for government assistance to restore their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Rift in Tripura Congress widens, AICC intervention sought

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









