Rift in Tripura Congress widens, AICC intervention sought

Agartala: Squabbling within the Congress party in Tripura has taken an ugly turn as the party high command reportedly received a number of complaints and counter-complaints against the conflicting PCC factions.

According to sources, the PCC committee has submitted a complaint against former TPCC President and sitting MLA Birajit Sinha for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities. On the other hand, the faction led by Sinha has also written to the AICC, highlighting the persistently deteriorating state of the Congress’s organisational strength in the politically crucial North Eastern state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Birajit Sinha, former President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, won from Kailashahar but diverged from the party when key responsibilities were transferred to Asish Kumar Saha. Saha, defeated in his stronghold, 8-Bardowali, returned to Congress after BJP. Tensions rose as Sinha’s insights were disregarded, and seat adjustment disputes with Left parties fueled discontent before the 2023 elections. Sinha’s alienation highlights internal challenges for Congress in Tripura.

Recently, former NSUI state president Samrat Roy, who is considered to be a close associate of Sinha, was removed from his post. The Congress leadership, reportedly, wrote a letter to the AICC chief seeking disciplinary action against Sinha and leaders like Roy and former Youth Congress President Sushanta Chakraborty for indulging in “factionalism” and “anti-party activities”.

Leaders close to PCC chief said, “Ever since Asish Saha was appointed the president of the PCC committee, Birajit Sinha did not attend any crucial party meetings. As he is a senior party functionary, his views were sought for all the party decisions, but he had rarely shown up. Even Sinha stayed away from the party events that are annually organised by the party.”

Meanwhile, former NSUI President Samrat Roy, who is still working in the lines of Sinha, said that they were not bothered about the complaints. “We don’t care what people tell us about us. We have been working in the interest of the party. We are also drafting complaint letters against some leaders who are trying to run the party according to their whims,” he told EastMojo. He mentioned they were awaiting AICC’s response to numerous grievances they had raised with party leaders.

Also Read | Tripura cabinet expansion likely after Diwali

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









