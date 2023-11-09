Tripura: NLFT rebel accused of ambushing BSF succumbs to stomach pain

Agartala: A senior functionary of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has passed away in a hideout in Bangladesh, reportedly due to severe stomach pain, according to sources in the intelligence agencies, as reported by EastMojo.

The insurgent leader is identified as SS Captain Lebajoy Tripura, also known as Raikuchkak, of the Biswmohan faction of the outlawed outfit. He had been suffering from acute stomach pain for the last several days, which ultimately led to his death. Tripura hails from Rajmoni Rowaja para, a bordering hamlet in Dhalai district of Tripura.

He joined the outfit during 2008-10 and was an active member of the insurgent group, now allegedly operating from hideouts in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh. He was involved in several activities such as ambushes on BSF, extortion, kidnapping, and indoctrinating indigenous youth to join the armed rebellion against the state.

This year, NIA listed Lebajoy as one of the prime accused in the killing of BSF Head Constable Girish Kumar Yadav on 19.08.2023, who was part of BSF’s 145th battalion under the Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district. Earlier in October this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on charges of unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for attempting to establish Tripura as a sovereign nation through armed struggle in alliance with other secessionist organisations.

