Tripura CPI(M) concerned over drastic fall in party membership

Agartala: A drastic fall in the party membership of the Tripura CPI(M) after the back-to-back poll debacles in the subsequent assembly elections of 2018 and 2023 landed the party on an uneasy pitch. The party had ruled the state for a period of 35 years in two terms.
If party sources are to be believed, in the year 2018, the total number of CPI(M) party members stood at somewhere near 90,000 people that has now dwindled to 44,000 only. The free fall in the number of party members raised concerns over the party’s future endeavours.
In internal discussions as well, the senior party leaders have been trying to figure out what are the key factors that led to such a precarious condition of the party’s organisational strength.
The senior CPI(M) leaders, however, attributed this development to the unprecedented scale of political violence that once rocked the state after the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed. “The BJP’s violence had confined our active members to their homes. This has snapped the party’s mass contact, which is why such a situation has emerged. The party has succeeded in getting votes in a lot of constituencies where the BJP was in power. This is a signal of the party’s strength, even if it has lost some constituencies with wafer-thin margins”, the senior CPI(M) leader pointed out.
CPI(M) politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar while addressing the party’s hall convention organised to mark the November Revolution day highlighted his concerns over the issue and called for self-introspection. “Self-introspection is a characteristic of the healthy and functioning system. We must deep dive into the factors that have caused such problems,” Sarkar told the party meeting.
Sarkar also emphasised that without local problem-based organisation, creating a significant mass movement against the ruling power would be challenging.
