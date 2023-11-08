Tripura: NIA raids human trafficking nexus, detains 20

Agartala: The National Investigation Agency in collaboration with the Border Security Forces detained more than 20 people with alleged links to the human trafficking nexus in the state. The raids, which started on Tuesday night, continued till the wee hours of Wednesday in border areas where cross-border crimes are rampant.
Tripura Police, however, had no prior information about the raids. “Raids have been conducted in various areas, but the local police were not involved in the operation. Some high-ranking officials did know what had happened. Operation details remained confined among the top cops”, said a senior police official.
Apart from Tripura, NIA teams had also conducted raids in as many as ten states, including Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. “A total of 30 teams of National Investigation Agency had reached Tripura some time back. Hundreds of NIA sleuths have been working very secretly for the fateful day. Finally, the raids were conducted and 80 per cent of the targets had been detained. Some people, however, managed to flee away, but it would be very hard for them to resume the activities soon because the whole network has been dismantled,” the source has informed.
According to the senior officials, the accused persons arrested during the raids would be prosecuted in the special NIA Court. “No one would be handed over to the local police. The evidence collected during the raids are also being examined,” an official said.
More details on the issue are awaited.
