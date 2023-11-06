Tripura: One dead over property dispute, 5 including BSF Jawan arrested

Agartala: As many as five persons, including a BSG trooper, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a property dispute-induced clashes that killed an elderly person and left several injured.

The incident occurred in the Goalabasti area, a slum located in the New Capital Complex area of Agartala city.

Speaking to EastMojo, SDPO New Capital Complex (NCC) Paramita Pandey said, “So far we have arrested five persons in connection with the incident. A specific case has been registered with the NCC police station and an investigation is underway”.

Sharing more details about the incident, OC Sushanta Deb said, “The clashes broke out between two families in the area centring a contentious construction undertaken by one of the families. The dispute later took an ugly turn on Sunday afternoon when the family of the BSF trooper reportedly launched an unprovoked attack on the other family”.

Local sources said 65-year-old Nagina Prasad Rai suffered serious injuries during the clashes. He was immediately rushed to GBP Hospital, Agartala for treatment. Around 3 pm in the afternoon, Rai succumbed to the injuries.

Meanwhile, his death escalated tensions, prompting the locals to stage a dharna at the NCC police station seeking action against the BSF trooper identified as Sachindra Rai.

Police registered a case and arrested five persons including the BSF trooper late on Sunday night. The accused persons will be produced before the Court on Monday.

