Agartala: In a horrific incident, a mother and her daughter were brutally murdered by assailants near Dumbur Lake under the Gandacherra subdivision of Tripura’s Gomati district.
The mutilated mortal remains were found floating on Thursday, the officer in charge of Raisyabari Police Station, Chaitanya Reang, informed EastMojo.
Local sources said the perpetrators stuffed the corpse inside jute-made sacks and tied them with a heavy weight so that the sacks would not come afloat.
However, on Wednesday morning, the locals spotted the suspicious sack floating on the surface.
The police were informed, which led to the recovery of the second sack dumped at the same spot in the water body, sources have said.
After a preliminary investigation, police succeeded to trace the identity of the deceased persons. “The mortal remains were identified to be of a mother: Rupeshwari Jamatia, and daughter Jashodarani Jamatia (15), who were the residents of Teengharia under Ampi police station of the same district. On the night of October 22, they left their home for Durga Puja pandal hopping and spent the remaining days of Durga Puja at Amarpur in a rented house. The police had launched an investigation to ascertain what led to the horrific dual murder,” a senior police officer investigating the matter informed EastMojo.
Police sources also added that the prime suspects had been identified, but were absconding. “The prime suspects in the case are on the run. We did not divulge their identity for the sake of investigation,” the police officer added.
Sources further informed that on October 24, they were seen near the Dumbur lake. “The eyewitnesses have identified two persons who were escorting the deceased duo. Police stations that fall in their travel route have been put on high alert for investigation of the case.”
