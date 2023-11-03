Many states sending requisition for our rifle troopers: Tripura CM  

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said many states have been requesting the Tripura government to seek Tripura State Rifle troopers for discharging law and order duty in sensitive areas.
“Given the sincerity and dedication shown by the Tripura State Rifle troopers wherever they had been posted in these years, the state is quite eager to have our Jawans for law and order duty in critical situations. I have just signed the consent papers for sending TSR contingents for election duties for the ensuing state polls. The Election Commission of India has sent a requisition for forces to conduct free and fair elections”, the Chief Minister said.
Currently, two battalions of Tripura State Rifles are posted outside the state.
Dr Saha was speaking at the passing out ceremony of the 14th and 15th battalions of Tripura State Rifles. With these new battalions, the total strength of the Tripura State Rifles battalions has risen to 14. The actual count was supposed to be 15 but as the fourth battalion of elite force was disbanded due to some internal issues and the troopers were merged with other active battalions, the total figure stood at 14.
These two new battalions were the first two battalions that comprised women troopers. Lauding the role of TSR in containing the armed rebellion of banned outfits, Dr Saha said, “When Tripura was undergoing the most turbulent times due to the fierce insurgent movement, Tripura State Rifles played a pivotal role in neutralizing the militant groups. Apart from that, TSR has also worked in cohesion with other security agencies active in the state to keep the public order maintained. In the bordering areas, TSR battalions are acting as the second line of defence. This force has also taken a proactive role against drugs.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the Chief Minister, a passing out ceremony for as many as 331 soldiers was conducted at the KTD Singh Police Training Institute which also comprises 137 women troopers who had been recruited for the first time in TSR. A total of 1,413 soldiers recruited for 14 and 15 IR battalions of TSR had received rigorous training in various institutes and soon their passing out ceremony would be organised, the Chief Minister added.
DGP Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan, who was also present at the ceremony, said that TSR had emerged as a brand for Tripura. “All kinds of training had been imparted to the new recruits and they are well versed in the technicalities of maintaining law and order situations,” Ranjan added.
Also Read | Tripura: Second round of talks with NE advisor soon, says Pradyot
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Many states sending requisition for our rifle troopers: Tripura CM
- Who’s leading the race to develop electric vehicles in Southeast Asia? The answer is complicated.
- How virtual humans might help our lonely elderly
- Karimganj resident killed in Gujarat; Hojai resident accused
- Arunachal Wushu players move on from Asiad visa controversy
- Assam gets second Ayurvedic hospital in less than a month