Many states sending requisition for our rifle troopers: Tripura CM  

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said many states have been requesting the Tripura government to seek Tripura State Rifle troopers for discharging law and order duty in sensitive areas.

“Given the sincerity and dedication shown by the Tripura State Rifle troopers wherever they had been posted in these years, the state is quite eager to have our Jawans for law and order duty in critical situations. I have just signed the consent papers for sending TSR contingents for election duties for the ensuing state polls. The Election Commission of India has sent a requisition for forces to conduct free and fair elections”, the Chief Minister said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Currently, two battalions of Tripura State Rifles are posted outside the state.

Dr Saha was speaking at the passing out ceremony of the 14th and 15th battalions of Tripura State Rifles. With these new battalions, the total strength of the Tripura State Rifles battalions has risen to 14. The actual count was supposed to be 15 but as the fourth battalion of elite force was disbanded due to some internal issues and the troopers were merged with other active battalions, the total figure stood at 14.

These two new battalions were the first two battalions that comprised women troopers. Lauding the role of TSR in containing the armed rebellion of banned outfits, Dr Saha said, “When Tripura was undergoing the most turbulent times due to the fierce insurgent movement, Tripura State Rifles played a pivotal role in neutralizing the militant groups. Apart from that, TSR has also worked in cohesion with other security agencies active in the state to keep the public order maintained. In the bordering areas, TSR battalions are acting as the second line of defence. This force has also taken a proactive role against drugs.”

According to the Chief Minister, a passing out ceremony for as many as 331 soldiers was conducted at the KTD Singh Police Training Institute which also comprises 137 women troopers who had been recruited for the first time in TSR. A total of 1,413 soldiers recruited for 14 and 15 IR battalions of TSR had received rigorous training in various institutes and soon their passing out ceremony would be organised, the Chief Minister added.

DGP Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan, who was also present at the ceremony, said that TSR had emerged as a brand for Tripura. “All kinds of training had been imparted to the new recruits and they are well versed in the technicalities of maintaining law and order situations,” Ranjan added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Second round of talks with NE advisor soon, says Pradyot

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









