Tripura: Second round of talks with NE advisor soon, says Pradyot

Agartala: TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Thursday said that second round of meeting with government of India’s North East advisor AK Mishra for their demand of “constitutional solution” through separate statehood is slated to be held soon.
Speaking at a party function which was organized to exchange greetings of Bijoya Dashami, Debbarman said, “In the first round of meeting, community heads, Council of Tiprasa Hoda were also present. In the lengthy discussion, we have apprised him all our concerns. The second round of meeting will be convened very soon. All the leaders of the indigenous communities shall again attend the meeting”.
Expressing his sharp disappointment over the hostile role of some indigenous political leaders, Debbarman said, “I am shocked to see that for power and post people of this community are trying to weaken our movement. In no other place in this country, people of one community break their unity. You take the example of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singha Yadav they have represented the Yadavs. Yogi Adityanath is a creation of the Thakurs and Brahmins. Prime Minister Modi is biggest example. His state Gujarat made him such a tall figure in the national politics that he had reached the highest pedestal. But, here our people engage in politics to weaken the movement in own interest”.
Stating that his fight is for the future generation, Debbarman said, “I could have compromised a day after the elections results, but I choose the future of my community over political ambitions. If we don’t have authority over our own land, what is the point of getting power? Let’s open the borders and invite people to settle down here”.
