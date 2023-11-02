Agartala: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Akhaura-Agartala international rail line project, linking India’s northeastern region and Bangladesh.

This 12.24 km railway line (5.46 km in India and 6.78 km in Bangladesh) connects Akhaura in Bangladesh through an international immigration station at Nischintapur, facilitating passenger and goods interchange between the two countries.

PM Modi celebrated the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation, marking the first rail link connecting Bangladesh to the Northeast. The project will boost tourism, economic development, and small-scale industries in the region, enhancing trade, commerce, and people-to-people contact. It will also expedite the import and export of goods and reduce travel time between Agartala (Tripura) and Kolkata (WB) via Dhaka.

Additionally, Tripura’s Nischintapur railway station has been designated as a Land Customs Station (LCS) with passenger and cargo terminals, modern amenities, and facilities for security and document checks for international travellers and freight cargos.

