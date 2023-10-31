SIT probe on Tripura Cricket body corruption begins

Agartala: The Special Investigation Team, constituted as per the mandate of the Tripura High Court, has commenced its investigation into corruption charges levied against Tapash Ghosh, General Secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), and Timir Chanda, Vice President, along with their accomplices. These charges are related to the construction of floodlights at the MBB Cricket Stadium in Agartala.
Members of the BCCI-affiliated body have alleged substantial financial mismanagement and misappropriation of funds in this multi-crore project. Sources have indicated that the TCA management willingly awarded the contract to a company that charged multiple times more than the original construction cost of the floodlight towers at the state’s largest cricket stadium.
Addressing the issue, Tapan Lodh, President of the Tripura Cricket Association, said, ‘The High Court has consented to the formation of a special investigation team to probe the allegations of financial mismanagement, and accordingly, the team has initiated its work.’
In the initial phase of the investigation, the SIT seized all files related to the project from the TCA’s accounts, engineering, and administrative sections.
‘We are cooperating with the investigating agency, as the High Court is supervising the entire investigation. The investigating officials visited the TCA office on Monday and Tuesday to collect the necessary information to start the investigation. They will continue to visit the office to fulfill their responsibilities, and we will always extend our cooperation,’ Lodh informed the media.
When asked about how many files were seized, Lodh said, ‘We haven’t received the seizure list yet. After collecting all the files, they will provide us with a report that we will submit to the High Court. The entire inquiry process will remain highly confidential, as none of us has the authority to disclose any sensitive information regarding the progress of the investigation.’
It’s worth mentioning that administrative turmoil in the Tripura Cricket Association erupted due to a power struggle between the president and the general secretary. Reportedly, both leaders have the backing of heavyweight ruling party members who are known rivals within the party.
