Audit reveals shocking state of Tripura Uni finances

Agartala: The report of administrative audit committee prepared by Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Tripura University for the academic year 2022-23 has revealed the shambolic state of the institution’s financial affairs.

The report, prepared by a three-member committee, headed by Dr Deepak Sharma, Registrar Tripura University flagged a series of lapses in the financial operations of the University authorities and recommended remedial measures, copies of which are in possession with EastMojo. Apart from Dr Sharma, the committee also comprised Professor WC Singh, Registrar Manipur University and CMA Dr BB Mishrma, Finance Officer Tezpur University as members.

According to the findings of the report, TDS on GST has not been deducted from the goods and services bill paid by the University from 2017 which is mandatory as per the GST Act. Similarly, GST is not being collected for accommodation charges in the university’s guest house and fee collection from the students. The committee in its recommendation advised the University authorities to fix the issues and introduce GST invoices for all the services.

In case of different projects running in the University, the report noted discrepancies in the utilization of the funds. “The balance amount shown in the balance sheet, individual project ledger in the university’s internal software and utilization certificates submitted to the funding agencies are different”, the reports reads. The committee suggested undertaking proper reconciliation to address those issues.

The report also mentioned that the internal audit reports are not available when the administrative audit was being conducted. The committee has recommended the University to conduct such audits on regular basis along with green, waste and energy audits.

Some lacunas were also found out in the Earned Leave encashment and Leave Travel Concession. “Income on EL encashment, LTC and Children Education allowance are not being deducted and not being shown in the Form 16”, the report noted. In the recommendation column, the committee has said that the Income Tax rules must be followed letter and spirit.

On the increasing number of unattended RTIs and legal cases related to the regularization of the DRW and casual staff, the audit report said that a separate column for disposal of RTS applications with details may be inserted in the RTI master register and all contractual staff should be converted to outsourced manpower with benefits like ESIC and EPF in order to evade legal cases.

Several key issues like unavailability of placement funds, policy for consultancy fee, reversed cheques etc had been flagged in the report. It is worthy to be mentioned here that the administrative audit was conducted in the month of September 2023.

