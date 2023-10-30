Agartala: A-16-year old girl was gang raped on the night of Laxmi Puja (October 28) in Khowai district. Police, however, took prompt action following a complaint and arrested three persons allegedly the prime accused in the case.
Speaking on the issue, SDPO Teliamura Prasun Kanti Tripura said, “On the night of Laxmi Puja (October 28), the victim went out with three friends (one female and two male) to attend the Laxmi Puja in the locality. She was supposed to visit some homes.”
As they approached an isolated village road to reach a friend’s house, one Khitish Debbarma stopped their way and scolded them. Debbarma threatened her friends to leave her alone. Sensing trouble her friends disappeared from the spot. Taking advantage of the situation, the victim was abducted from the spot, the SDPO added.
According to police, the victim was taken to a desolate space near the forest where the accused and his friends forced them upon the minor. Two of the accused person’s friends identified as Ajay Debbarma and Subikash Debbarma were also complicit in the crime, the SDPO told media persons.
The girl returned home on Sunday morning and narrated her ordeal to her parents.
Following the complaint, the police swung into action, leading to the arrests of all three accused persons. A specific case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 376 A, D and Section 6 of POCSO Act.
