Smart chip cards to replace ration cards in Tripura says Minister

Agartala: Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday said that his department had cleared the proposal for introducing smart chip installed cards for the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event for distribution of mustard oil in his own constituency, the Minister said, “We have been working upon a range of new ideas that are aimed at bringing modernisation to the whole public distribution system. What is now being done on priority basis is introduction of smart chip enabled cards to replace the paper made ration cards now in use.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the Minister, smart cards are more user-friendly and durable in comparison to paper cards. “The paper cards often get torn into pieces. It has a higher probability of getting damaged while the smart cards are durable and can go longer with the beneficiaries. All the technical issues pertaining to the matter had been discussed at length and approved by the department. Now the tendering process is underway. I hope the whole process will be completed very soon,” the Minister has said.

Appealing to the ration shop consumers to be aware of the government schemes, the Minister said that people should not fall prey to the malicious campaign being run by a section.

“There is a particular coterie that persistently peddles unfounded rumors about the state government. Whatever new initiative is being undertaken by the state government is in the interest of the public. Recently, distribution of mustard oil has been added to the items that are supplied at subsidised prices. We have plans to include more essentials to be inducted in the list of subsidised articles provided through ration shops,” the Minister explained.

Also Read | Tripura: Committee to probe income disparity among state govt employees

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









