Agartala: In what appears to be a significant move to end the disparity in pay and perks of Tripura government employees, the Finance department has decided to form a high power committee.

The committee will look into the employee complaints regarding an alleged disparity in salary payment, a senior state official said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Their primary task is to investigate and rectify the anomalies that have arisen in the payment of annual salary increments to a substantial number of state government employees”, the source added.

According to official sources, the root cause of this issue dates back to 2017 when the Left Front was in Power. While adjusting the pay structure of the state government employees a certain number of people missed out on getting their deserving increment.

“Due to some technical problems, a section of employees received increments in the month of December 2016 and again in the month of July 2017 when they were not supposed to get any kind of pay hike. On the other hand, the majority of the employees only get one increment in this period of time. This resulted in a major disparity in the pay and perks of the government staff. Even in some cases, the salaries of junior-level officers exceeded the pay and perks of the immediate superior post. When the matter came to light, it sparked a wave of resentment within the administration”, a highly placed source has revealed.

The finance department has already distributed a data collection format to gather information about employees whose increment dates fall between January and July.

ALSO READ | Police raids Tripura Olympic Association official’s house

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









