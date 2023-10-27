Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion

Agartala: As many as 12 persons were injured in physical scuffles that erupted during the immersion of Durga idol in various parts of the state till Friday. While most injured persons were discharged from the hospital after first aid, around five persons are still admitted to the GBP hospital in Agartala and Gomati District hospital, a senior functionary of Tripura Police informed EastMojo.

According to police, Durga Puja festivities passed off peacefully all across the state, however, two major incidents occurred at Amarpur and Udaipur, both in the Gomati District of Tripura on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving several injured. “In all cases, the attackers and victims were found to be in inebriated condition,” the police said.

The first incident occurred at Amarpur, where a heated altercation between two people took a political swing and one Rajesh Das, a dedicated Congress worker was roughed up by a CPIM worker identified as Pulak Saha. Das received severe injuries and he had been shifted to GBP hospital for better treatment. Rajesh’s wife and his friends were also assaulted during the Durga Puja immersion procession by Pulak Saha and his accomplices.

A specific case has been registered with the Amarpur police station in connection with the incident. In another incident, a person received 40 stitches on different parts of his body after being brutally thrashed by a group of miscreants at Khumulwng. The victim was identified as Sanjib Debbarma.

Speaking on the issue, local MLA Ratan Chakraborty who visited the injured at GBP hospital informed the media persons that he was tasked with hanging flexes in the Puja pandals showcasing Durga Puja greetings to the people. “In the course of his work, some miscreants attacked him brutally. His condition has improved, but he needs proper medical care for some time”, Chakraborty said.

At Udaipur, idol immersion processions of two community Puja organisers turned into a pitched battle after the truck carrying the Durga idol of Maharani market dashed a pole carrying lights of Nabashakti Club. Aggrieved by the fall of expensive lights on the surface, the club members indulged in a heated altercation with the market traders which later resulted in a physical scuffle. Eight persons, including women, were injured in the incident.

While most of them are released from the hospital after primary treatment, Ajay Das and Badal Bhowmik have been referred to Gomati District Hospital for better treatment.

Police sources also revealed that as many as four cases of unnatural deaths have been reported during the Durga Puja days. A 15-year-old boy identified as Prasanta Tripura of Dhumacherra in Dhalai district died of a drug overdose on the night of Mahanavami.

