Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January

Agartala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Tripura for two days, either at the end of December or within the first two weeks of January 2024.

During his two-day tour, the state Congress Committee shall organize a mega procession almost along the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra to restore the party’s support base in the BJP ruling state, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Saha has said.

Saha, who had visited South Tripura on Friday to oversee the organizational activities, also claimed that this ambitious rally would act as “an expression of the anger” brewing among the common masses against the ruling dispensation.

Recalling the violent attacks that the party workers had faced during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, Saha said, “When Rahul Gandhi was leading from the front to unite the whole country with his march, TPCC had also taken initiatives to organize processions and rallies in small scale to spread the message of inclusive politics. But, the ruling party resorted to all sorts of unfair means to stop us from making people aware of their sinister designs and divisive politics. Several Congress leaders have been brutally attacked by the ruling party-sponsored hoodlums.”

On being asked about the organizational issues and revival of the Congress in the South Tripura district, the Congress leader said, “The state Congress unit is constantly in touch with the AICC-appointed leaders for the state. We have recently sent a set of proposals seeking AICC’s clearance on the matter. We hope all the issues will get approved by the AICC soon and we can start the work for organizational restructuring at the Bloc, District and State committee level”.

