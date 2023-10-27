'Mayer Gomon' marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura 

Agartala: Up to 54 Durga idols were immersed during the ‘Mayer Gomon’ carnival, with the process continuing until midnight. Agartala Municipal Corporation sources reported that idol immersion concluded in the early hours of Friday.

All the major community Puja organisers dismantled their Puja pandals as Mayer Gomon marked the official end of Durga Puja festivities.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Agartala city to witness the unique cultural extravaganza.

Vibrant cultural performances staged by the artists associated with Puja organizers drew the attention of one and all.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who inaugurated the cultural parade of idols on Thursday evening, said that such events act as a source of cultural exchange between different communities.

“I vividly remember the days when all the Puja organisers of Agartala used to immerse the Durga idols in turns, organising a large procession in the city. Gradually, that practice disappeared, and Puja organisers started to hold standalone immersion processions. After our government came to power, the idea of a carnival was conceptualised, and the practice was revived. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department and Agartala Municipal Corporation have played a vital role in making this happen,” said Dr. Saha.

Describing such events as a medium of cultural exchange, the chief minister added, “Once upon a time, it was stated that Bengalis have 13 festivals in 12 months. Nowadays, the number of festivals has increased. Several new Pujas have been introduced in recent years, which later became an integral part of our social fabric. Religious festivals amplify the process of cultural exchange among communities, which eventually strengthens unity among them.”

Apart from the chief minister, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Minister Santana Chakma, Tinku Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabha Ranjan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a multi-tier security net was arranged to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

“More than 200 TSR personnel have been deployed in the city areas for security. An additional 60 CRPF personnel are deployed at various points to keep an eye on the crowds. The whole city has been divided into 11 sectors, and for each of the sectors, one DSP or an inspector-level officer is assigned,” Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, told media persons on the sidelines of the carnival.

