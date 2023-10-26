Tripura: Newly appointed HC judges sworn in 

Agartala: Two newly appointed judges of the Tripura High Court, Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha and Biswajit Palit, were formally sworn in during a simple oath-taking ceremony at the High Court premises on Thursday.
All the senior advocates, members of the Bar, government-empaneled advocates, and officials serving in the state’s judicial administration were present on the occasion.
Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed judges.
It is worth mentioning that Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha has been inducted as a judge, while Biswajit Palit has been appointed as an additional judge of the Tripura High Court.
This development brings the total number of judges in the High Court to five. Justice T. Amarnath Goud and Justice Arindam Lodh were also present at the event.
Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India, proposed the names of both judicial officers serving in crucial posts of the state government to be elevated as judges of the Tripura High Court.
The President of India later gave her consent to the proposals made by the SC Collegium, paving the way for their appointment.
