Tripura: New governor bats for transparency, accountability

Agartala: The newly appointed Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, said on Thursday that his goal is to bring transparency, accountability, and empowerment to the system with the cooperation of the state government.
In a brief media interaction following his swearing-in ceremony, Reddy expressed his sincere thanks to the President of India for assigning him this role.
“I wish to thank Her Excellency, the President of India, for entrusting me with the responsibility of Tripura Governor. I will do my best for the development of the state. During my tenure as the Governor, I will strive to promote transparency, accountability, and empowerment in the system. In this endeavor, I hope the local government, headed by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, will extend its full cooperation,” he told the media just after the oath-taking ceremony.
Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, Aparesh Kumar Singh, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed governor. Reddy succeeds Satyadeo Narayan Arya, who had been battling multiple old-age ailments. Arya assumed the role of Tripura Governor in 2021. However, Reddy is now the 20th Governor of the state.
CM Saha, members of the state cabinet, and leaders from ruling and opposition parties attended the event held at Raj Bhavan, Agartala.
