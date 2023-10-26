24-yr-old Bangladeshi woman crosses border illegally, lands in Tripura jail

Agartala: A Bangladeshi woman, who reportedly crossed international borders to marry an Indian man, was arrested in Churaibari, North Tripura District, on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Fatema Nusrat (24), confessed that she had entered Indian territory illegally to marry an Indian man known to her. The man she had plans of getting married to was identified as Nur Jalal, a resident of Fulbari village, situated along the Assam-Tripura border. He is said to be in hiding since her detention.

Police sources stated that Nur Jalal frequently visited Bangladesh for his work as a traditional healer, sourcing medicinal herbs and plants. During one of his trips, he met Fatema Nusrat, who was married and living with her in-laws in Moulvibazar. As Nusrat was already married in Bangladesh, making the relationship public would lead to more problems. To avoid these issues, they eloped and crossed into India last week, sources said.

However, the woman and her companion were noticed by the Tripura police. Acting on a tip, a team of female police officers arrested the woman at their hideout in Fulbari. “Her boyfriend managed to elude the police. She was subsequently produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on charges of passport violation and sent to jail custody,” said OC Churaibari Police Station, Samaresh Das.

