Tripura: Grand idol immersion carnival on Thursday

Agartala: Following the four-day-long festivities surrounding Durga Puja ending on Tuesday with Bijoya Dashami, Agartala city will gear up for the grand idol immersion carnival, popularly known as Mayer Gomon, on Thursday.

All Puja organisers of Agartala city will participate in the grand event of idol immersion in turns.

The event assumes significance as idols of all the big-ticket Puja organisers are showcased in the colourful parade adding an extra layer of celebration to the festive season. Agartala Municipal Corporation, one of the stakeholders in the event, has been working overnight to ensure a smooth post-Puja event.

“The Agartala Municipal Corporation has taken all the steps to ensure a safe Durga Puja where people can enjoy the cultural extravaganza and artistic enthusiasm showcased in the pandals and idol making. This year Puja has passed off smoothly as we received no reports of major incidents anywhere in the state or the city’s urban areas. The process of idol immersion has started from the day of Bijoya Doshomi at Agartala Dashamighat, and so far, 182 idols have been immersed following the rituals,” Dipak Majumder, Mayor, Agartala Municipal Corporation, said.

“The carnival will be on October 26 (Thursday). So far, 376 clubs have registered to access our services regarding idol immersion. As many as 182 have already completed the process. The remaining clubs are slated to participate in the idol immersion process on the carnival day. We have arranged cranes and labourers and about 40 drummers at the site. No private music system will be allowed inside the immersion site as Agartala Municipal Corporation has already managed all the important components. It will take barely 10-15 minutes for the immersion.”

The Mayor also inspected the site where Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha would formally launch the event at Agartala City Centre. “The chief minister and other senior cabinet members will be at the event. We are expecting over one lakh people for the carnival here in Agartala city,” he added.

