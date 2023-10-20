Tripura: Ex-Cong leader arrested for NLFT links 

Agartala: An ex-Congress leader has been arrested by the police in Killa, under the Udaipur subdivision of Gomati District, for his alleged association with the banned militant outfit NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura).
A senior functionary of the Tripura Police department revealed that the accused, Pabitra Jamatia (38), had been actively propagating the sectarian ideology of the insurgent group in the remote areas of the state.
“We have received multiple complaints against him. Often, he used to visit the remote corners of the state and indoctrinate youth to join the armed rebellion with NLFT militants. Recently, four youths from Gandacherra had been provoked to join the militant outfit. The accused had played a vital role in getting those misguided youths in touch with the rebels in their Bangladesh hideouts,” the police said.
Three of them, the police official said, fled from the training camps run by NLFT after experiencing the horrific situation prevailing there. “We have been tipped off about his activities long ago, but due to a lack of credible evidence, he succeeded in evading the police dragnet. He is also associated with a political party,” he added.
According to sources, Jamatia is an active Congress worker and used to hold a prominent position in the party’s ST Cell. However, Gomati District Congress President Titan Paul refuted his association with the Congress party.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Jamatia switches party affiliations like his clothes. He was with TIPRA Motha for a substantial period of time. He was with Congress as well, but later he severed his ties with our party to join another party. He had also served in the ruling party. But now, he is no longer a Congress party worker or even a primary member,” Paul told Eastmojo.
Meanwhile, a case was registered against Jamatia under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Additionally, Indian Penal Code Sections 120(B), 121, 121(A), 123, 364, and 307 were invoked against him.
He was produced before the Gomati District Court, and subsequently, he was sent to police remand until October 23.
Also Read | ‘Heartland Tripura’ to empower youth, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Glacial lake outburst floods show evolving hazards in a warming world
- Shillong Press Club demands Ardent Basaiawmoit’s apology over ‘paid media’ remarks
- Tripura: Durga Puja festivities begin, Puja numbers up by 400
- Assam: Drugs worth over Rs 20 crore seized, 2 arrested at Silchar Airport
- Comets 101 − everything you need to know about the snow cones of space
- Tripura: Ex-Cong leader arrested for NLFT links