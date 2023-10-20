Tripura: Ex-Cong leader arrested for NLFT links 

Agartala: An ex-Congress leader has been arrested by the police in Killa, under the Udaipur subdivision of Gomati District, for his alleged association with the banned militant outfit NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura).

A senior functionary of the Tripura Police department revealed that the accused, Pabitra Jamatia (38), had been actively propagating the sectarian ideology of the insurgent group in the remote areas of the state.

“We have received multiple complaints against him. Often, he used to visit the remote corners of the state and indoctrinate youth to join the armed rebellion with NLFT militants. Recently, four youths from Gandacherra had been provoked to join the militant outfit. The accused had played a vital role in getting those misguided youths in touch with the rebels in their Bangladesh hideouts,” the police said.

Three of them, the police official said, fled from the training camps run by NLFT after experiencing the horrific situation prevailing there. “We have been tipped off about his activities long ago, but due to a lack of credible evidence, he succeeded in evading the police dragnet. He is also associated with a political party,” he added.

According to sources, Jamatia is an active Congress worker and used to hold a prominent position in the party’s ST Cell. However, Gomati District Congress President Titan Paul refuted his association with the Congress party.

“Jamatia switches party affiliations like his clothes. He was with TIPRA Motha for a substantial period of time. He was with Congress as well, but later he severed his ties with our party to join another party. He had also served in the ruling party. But now, he is no longer a Congress party worker or even a primary member,” Paul told Eastmojo.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Jamatia under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Additionally, Indian Penal Code Sections 120(B), 121, 121(A), 123, 364, and 307 were invoked against him.

He was produced before the Gomati District Court, and subsequently, he was sent to police remand until October 23.

