Tripura: Durga Puja festivities begin, Puja numbers up by 400

Agartala: Festivities surrounding Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Tripura, have started since Maha Panchami night, with major Puja pandals drawing huge crowds. Pandal hoppers thronged the marquees set on various attractive themes, displaying replicas of famous temples, artifacts, or scientific discoveries. India’s successful moon mission has also found its place in the Puja themes.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo, a senior Tripura Police official has said that the total number of Durga Pujas in the state has significantly increased. “Last year, Pujas were organised at 2,506 places, while this year, around 2,900 Pujas are being organised. The highest number of Durga Pujas falls in West Tripura District. Police permission was sought for a total of 950 Pujas in West Tripura District alone. From a security point of view, Agartala Municipal Corporation areas are very crucial, as most of the big-ticket Pujas are held here. Lakhs of people gather in the city to enjoy Durga Puja,” he said.

Regarding security, Superintendent of Police West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, said that multi-layer security arrangements would be put in place during the Puja days for the safety of citizens.

He said, “A series of special efforts has been initiated for that reason. There are 800 community Pujas essentially in the urban areas of West Tripura district out of 950. As many as 2,050 TSR (Tripura State Rifles) personnel have been deployed in those pandals for security purposes. They will oversee traffic management near the pandals, the law and order situation, etc. In the second layer, 700 police officials, along with 400 SPOs (Special Police Officers), shall be stationed near the pandals.”

According to him, 25 strategic points have been identified where a significant number of police and TSR personnel will be deployed. “To keep an eye on the whole city, a total of 30 additional CCTV cameras have been installed temporarily. Already, Agartala Smart City has decent CCTV surveillance in the city. Cameras will also be installed at the Puja pandals as per the direction of the police force,” he added.

He also informed the media that the Border Security Force has been requested to intensify their vigil in the border areas. An adequate number of CRPF personnel is also available to the state for tackling emergency situations.

Additionally, special emphasis is being given to uninterrupted power supply during the Puja days. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath held a virtual meeting with the TSECL officials on Thursday to review the situation.

A senior official of the department said, “Last year, the peak consumption during the Puja days was 350 Megawatts. This year, we anticipate it to go up and reach 385 Megawatts based on the reports we have received. We are fully prepared to provide electricity on the Puja days without any interruption.”

