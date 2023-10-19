'Heartland Tripura' to empower youth, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Agartala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday inaugurated a youth development project called ‘Heartland Tripura’ in Agartala. This project is a joint effort between Deloitte and NIELIT, Agartala, with the backing of the Indian government and the Tripura state government.

‘Heartland Tripura’ aims to provide skill development and employment opportunities to undergraduate students in both engineering and non-engineering fields. Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, inaugurated the project at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X, “Tripura’s Youth will become magnet for Investments. Soon Tripura will witness MNCs, Big Indian Cos & Startups setting up their base!”

He further said, “Partnerships like this will create a talent pool in #NER that can tap into the unprecedented opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.”

The inauguration event also featured Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Indian government, as the guest of honour, and Santana Chakma, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Jail (Home), and Welfare of OBCs in the Tripura state government, as a special guest.

The ‘Heartland Tripura’ project offers skill development courses through NIELIT-Agartala, with internships leading to promising job opportunities. Courses include cybersecurity, internal audit, analytics, and soft skills like business communication and executive presence.

It’s worth noting that Chandrasekhar previously visited Agartala in June to assess the progress of the International Railway Station at Charipara.

