'Heartland Tripura' to empower youth, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Agartala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday inaugurated a youth development project called ‘Heartland Tripura’ in Agartala. This project is a joint effort between Deloitte and NIELIT, Agartala, with the backing of the Indian government and the Tripura state government.
‘Heartland Tripura’ aims to provide skill development and employment opportunities to undergraduate students in both engineering and non-engineering fields. Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, inaugurated the project at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.
Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X, “Tripura’s Youth will become magnet for Investments. Soon Tripura will witness MNCs, Big Indian Cos & Startups setting up their base!”
He further said, “Partnerships like this will create a talent pool in #NER that can tap into the unprecedented opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.”
The inauguration event also featured Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Indian government, as the guest of honour, and Santana Chakma, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Jail (Home), and Welfare of OBCs in the Tripura state government, as a special guest.
The ‘Heartland Tripura’ project offers skill development courses through NIELIT-Agartala, with internships leading to promising job opportunities. Courses include cybersecurity, internal audit, analytics, and soft skills like business communication and executive presence.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It’s worth noting that Chandrasekhar previously visited Agartala in June to assess the progress of the International Railway Station at Charipara.
Also Read | Tripura could get integrated Aqua Park project: Fisheries Minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Heartland Tripura’ to empower youth, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Meghalaya: Tourism minister addresses Cherry Blossom Festival date controversy
- Nagaland University Kohima Campus temporarily suspends stir
- Mizoram: ZPM candidates rule out alliance with BJP
- Manipur: Ukhrul should be second capital, says MLA Ram Muivah
- Manipur: More prefabricated houses constructed for displaced communities in strife-torn Manipur