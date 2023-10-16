Tripura: Brother kills brother during property dispute

Agartala: A 45-year-old was murdered in Tripura’s Dhalai district after a property dispute turned ugly.

The deceased, identified as Satyabrata Chowdhury, suffered severe head injuries after his brothers assaulted him with shovels and rods.

Soon after the incident, the deceased was shifted to Dhalai District Hospital in Kulai. The on-duty doctors referred him to the GBP Hospital in Agartala due to his deteriorating health conditions. According to family members, he succumbed to his injuries at 9:30 p.m.

Speaking on the issue, the victim’s mother-in-law said, “Last night, there was a meeting at their house to settle the longstanding dispute over the ancestral land now owned by their mother. The victim’s mother had been living with the youngest brother for the past three months. We know that she was facing enormous torture at the hands of his brothers. The meeting was convened to resolve the family complications but the meeting took an ugly turn.”

According to her, when Satyabrata asked why his brothers were tormenting her mother, he was attacked by the younger brother Mithu Chowdhury. “His elder brother Subrata Chowdhury, who was also present at the meeting, did not take any steps to prevent the enraged younger brother. The repeated blows of shovels and rods inflicted heavy injuries that later led to his death”, she said, adding that they had registered a police case in the matter.

