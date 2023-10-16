Rahul Gandhi to tour Tripura for 2 days after November polls

Agartala: Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman stated on Monday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would soon visit Tripura for two days after the elections in five states scheduled for next month.

The Congress leader interacted with the media after a brief meeting with the party MP and CWC members at MBB Airport, Agartala. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a brief halt at Tripura’s Agartala Airport to board a chopper for Mizoram. His charter flight will remain stationed at MBB Airport for one day. He will return on Tuesday evening for his departure to New Delhi.

Barman, who is also a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, told reporters that Gandhi had a brief interaction with the PCC leaders to understand the ground situation in the state.

“He directed us to meet him upon his arrival in Agartala. Most of the issues discussed in the meeting are strictly confidential and pertain to the party’s organisation. He assured us that he would visit our state for two days once the elections in the five states are over,” Barman told reporters.

Regarding the meeting, the Congress leader said that most of the issues discussed are strictly confidential and related to the party’s organisation.

It is worth mentioning that former TPCC President Birajit Sinha, who is also a senior party legislator from Kailashahar, was absent from the meeting. Only two of the three MLAs, Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, were among the five-member delegation that met Gandhi.

Party insiders stated that Sinha had been sidelined after Sudip Roy Barman and his close confidante Ashish Kumar Saha took over the reins of the party.

