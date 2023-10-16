Rahul Gandhi to tour Tripura for 2 days after November polls

Agartala: Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman stated on Monday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would soon visit Tripura for two days after the elections in five states scheduled for next month.
The Congress leader interacted with the media after a brief meeting with the party MP and CWC members at MBB Airport, Agartala. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a brief halt at Tripura’s Agartala Airport to board a chopper for Mizoram. His charter flight will remain stationed at MBB Airport for one day. He will return on Tuesday evening for his departure to New Delhi.
Barman, who is also a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, told reporters that Gandhi had a brief interaction with the PCC leaders to understand the ground situation in the state.
“He directed us to meet him upon his arrival in Agartala. Most of the issues discussed in the meeting are strictly confidential and pertain to the party’s organisation. He assured us that he would visit our state for two days once the elections in the five states are over,” Barman told reporters.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Regarding the meeting, the Congress leader said that most of the issues discussed are strictly confidential and related to the party’s organisation.
It is worth mentioning that former TPCC President Birajit Sinha, who is also a senior party legislator from Kailashahar, was absent from the meeting. Only two of the three MLAs, Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, were among the five-member delegation that met Gandhi.
Party insiders stated that Sinha had been sidelined after Sudip Roy Barman and his close confidante Ashish Kumar Saha took over the reins of the party.
Also Read | Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi criticises PM’s focus on Israel over Manipur in public rally
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What’s insomnia like for most people who can’t sleep?
- Disney’s century of manufactured magic
- Authors demand Khasi as Meghalaya’s official language
- MNF is torchbearer of Mizo nationalism: Mizoram CM
- Tripura: Brother kills brother during property dispute
- Mizoram: 35 of 39 MLAs are crorepatis, average assets worth Rs 4.8 crore