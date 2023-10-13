Tripura: Agartala toilets now visible on Google Maps

Agartala: In a significant development for the state of Tripura, public toilets within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) are now visible on Google Maps to ensure that these facilities are accessible for the city dwellers.
Tripura, which has already been declared as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) state, is now in contention for the ODF+ status. A range of new initiatives have been undertaken to make the toilets of Agartala city cleaner and user friendly, a top official of Agartala Municipal Corporation has said.
“Agartala has approximately 44 to 45 public toilets, with 22 of them charging a fee for use while the rest are free. The locations of all these toilets are now available on Google locator. This will prove beneficial for daily commuters, the police, and traffic police personnel who work day and night braving all odds,” the official said.
A search on Google indicated that the system is functional. However, all toilets are visible in the Google maps with generally negative reviews. Even as the facilities had been put in place, maintaining toilets is a tough task for the AMC officials.
“Unless and until, people willingly contribute to keep the public toilets clean, the situation never change. The facilities that charge money are cleaner for use while the free public toilets are not in good enough state. The public who are using them should also shoulder the responsibility towards infrastructure created for their interest”, the AMC official told EastMojo.
Meanwhile, the civic body has also taken a up a project under Swacch Bharat Mission to install community toilets in all the city slums. Inaugurating such a facility at Agartala, Mayor Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder said, “We have working in mission mood to eradicate use of Kaccha toilet in the Municipal Corporation areas. All the slum areas where people have space constraint for constructing toilets, community toilets are the best solution to these problems”.
