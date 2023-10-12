Tripura Cong leader thrashed for refusing Rs 5 lakh Puja fee

Agartala: A day after Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha warned Puja organisers on taking coercive action for collecting Puja subscriptions, Sepahijala District Congress Vice President Dulal Miah and his son were allegedly thrashed by a group of miscreants inside the local club premises.

Miah had refused a payment of Rs 5 lakh towards Puja subscription. Following the incident, Miah was admitted to the Tripura Medical College, located at Hapania, Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Vice president Sahajahan Islam told EastMojo.

“On Wednesday night Miah was served with a subscription slip for a Durga Puja being organised by Juba Santha club located at Routhkhala of Bishalgarh (Sepahijala district). The Puja organisers demanded Rs 5 lakh as Puja subscription which he refused to pay. As a retribution to his refusal, Miah and his son had been held captive inside the club premises and beaten black and blue”, Islam said.

“Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha went to the visit him at the hospital. Saha vehemently condemned the attacks on the Congress workers and termed such activities as an expression of the BJP’s violent politics”, Islam added.

Meanwhile, an official complaint was lodged with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Sepahijala district detailing the whole incident. The Puja organising committee was been slapped show-cause notices to clarify their stand on the issue.

