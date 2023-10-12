Fenced out of progress: Why Indians near Tripura border can't avail govt schemes

Agartala: What makes an Indian citizen? Does it entail the right to vote, access to government schemes, and the right to be heard? If so, then there is a strong case for thousands of Indians living in Tripura to believe that they are Indians only in theory.

Sample this: they can vote in elections but are not entitled to government schemes. Education, Health and other basics remain a privilege for most, and what they can or cannot do is not dictated by regular laws; instead, they must obey everything the border forces say.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The pain of those who lost homes, lands and relatives following the partition between India and (then) East Pakistan is......