SC recommends names of two judicial officers as Tripura HC judge

Agartala: The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of the Chief Justice of India, has recommended the appointment of two judicial officers from Tripura as judges for the Tripura High Court. These recommendations were based on proposals put forth by the acting Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on December 1, 2022.

The former acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court in consultation with two senior colleagues proposed the names of Biswajit Palit and Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha to be promoted as judges of Tripura High Court.

Biswajit Palit, a judicial officer is now functioning as Legal Remembrancer and Secretary, Law Department, Govt. of Tripura. “Both the consultee-judges have recommended that he is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court. The inputs placed by the Government of India on the file do not indicate anything adverse to the reputation or integrity of the officer. The Collegium has also noticed the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee. Bearing in mind the above circumstances, the Collegium is of the considered view that the officer is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court”, the Collegium recommendation read.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha, the judicial officer, is presently functioning as Director of the Tripura Judicial Academy. “One of the consultee-judges has expressed the view that the officer may be considered at a later stage, while the other consultee-judge has not offered any view. The Collegium has taken due note of the inputs placed by the Government of India on the file which do not contain any information adverse to the reputation or integrity of the officer. The Collegium has also taken note of the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee. The Collegium finds the candidate suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court”, the recommendation noted.

Followed by the observation, the Supreme Court Collegium concluded that both the judicial officers were competent to get appointed as judges of the Tripura High Court.

There are altogether three judges in Tripura High Court right now. While Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is serving as the Chief Justice, Justice T Amarnath Goud and Justice Arindam Lodh are serving as senior judges.

“While considering the above proposal, we have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of senior judicial officers. Cogent reasons have been recorded by the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending their names. We are, therefore, in agreement with the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending them. In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Shri (i) Biswajit Palit and (ii) Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha, Judicial Officers, be appointed as judges of the High Court of Tripura. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” the Collegium reads.

