Tripura: Woman who beheaded husband gets life imprisonment

Agartala: A local court in the Khowai district of Tripura sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Monday for killing her own husband. The horrific incident took place on March 12, 2023, when the convict, identified as Sabitri Tanti (40), beheaded her husband, Rabindra Tanti (52), in Indira Colony, a village in Ramachandranghat under the Khowai district of Tripura. The woman has been convicted under Indian Penal Code Sections 302.

On the fateful night, the convict used a Dao (a local name for indigenous chopper) to hack off the head of her husband. Later, the severed head was hanged at the entrance of the Kali temple of their house.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The incident sent shock waves in the area prompting people to describe the incident as a fallout of some occult practices.

The woman was arrested soon after the incident. Investigating Officer Bholanath Shil, who is now stationed at PR Bari police station, submitted the charge sheet related to the case, which subsequently led to a conviction.

It is worth mentioning here that the 14-year-old son of the convict, Bishal Tanti, was one of the prime witnesses in the case. He informed the court about how the horrific incident unfolded while he was sleeping in the same bed as his father.

Also Read | Tripura: Self-proclaimed scribe held for spreading false news against CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









