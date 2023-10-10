Tripura: Woman who beheaded husband gets life imprisonment

Agartala: A local court in the Khowai district of Tripura sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Monday for killing her own husband. The horrific incident took place on March 12, 2023, when the convict, identified as Sabitri Tanti (40), beheaded her husband, Rabindra Tanti (52), in Indira Colony, a village in Ramachandranghat under the Khowai district of Tripura. The woman has been convicted under Indian Penal Code Sections 302.
On the fateful night, the convict used a Dao (a local name for indigenous chopper) to hack off the head of her husband. Later, the severed head was hanged at the entrance of the Kali temple of their house.
The incident sent shock waves in the area prompting people to describe the incident as a fallout of some occult practices.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The woman was arrested soon after the incident. Investigating Officer Bholanath Shil, who is now stationed at PR Bari police station, submitted the charge sheet related to the case, which subsequently led to a conviction.
It is worth mentioning here that the 14-year-old son of the convict, Bishal Tanti, was one of the prime witnesses in the case. He informed the court about how the horrific incident unfolded while he was sleeping in the same bed as his father.
Also Read | Tripura: Self-proclaimed scribe held for spreading false news against CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to associate of key suspect in double murder
- Mizoram police sets up media monitoring cell ahead of elections
- Mizoram: SEDP Is not a political vote-bait says Deputy CM
- Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the Hamas-Israel conflict
- Assam study shows bats are crucial for natural pest control in paddy fields
- Conservationists condemn Nepal proposal to allow hydropower in protected areas