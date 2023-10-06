Tripura: TIPRA to continue mounting pressure for Greater Tipraland, says Pradyot

Agartala: Founder of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday urged party workers and leaders of all the frontal wings to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the preparations for the pre-announced mass gathering scheduled on October 14.
He said, “The 14th October mass gathering is very important, and we should all work in synergy to make it a grand success. The minimum target for the gathering should be fixed at 30,000. All the zonal level leaders, MDCs, MLAs, Youth Tipra Federation and Women Tipra Federation leaders must start working hard to ensure that people from all over the state arrive at the gathering venue.”
According to Debbarman, pressure needs to be mounted over the government of India for their demand of Greater Tipraland and a constitutional solution. “Our biggest strength is our unity. We have to keep on fighting for the rights of our people unitedly. Through this mass gathering, we shall be able to convey a message to the Government of India,” he added.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the senior TIPRA leader met with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and state cabinet ministers to discuss development project proposals for tribal district council areas.
After the meetings, Debbarman, an MDC (Member of District Council), headed to New Delhi to meet NITI Ayog officials in order to pitch projects for TTAADC and secure funds for the financially struggling administration.
During a brief media interaction outside the civil secretariat, Debbarman also responded to the appeal of Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, who offered Pradyot to return to the Congress and lead the party.
“I don’t have any personal grudge with the Congress Party. I have never uttered a word against Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji, and Priyanka Ji. When I was in Congress, I worked for the party, and now my job is to work for TIPRA Motha. Now I am working to ensure the rights of people,” he said.
Debbarman also said that those who had worked overtime to oust him from the Congress have now left the grand old party for better opportunities. He said, “Luijinho Falerio is no longer in the Congress party, but he was against me when I was in the Congress.”
