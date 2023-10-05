Agartala: Ending the prolonged wait of the Agar growers of the state, the Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change has cleared the proposal for exporting 2.5 kg of Agar oil from Tripura. A Dubai-based exporter has signed the deal with a Tripura-based enterprise for this purpose.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that this is the first time the Tripura-based private farm shall officially export Agar extracted product to the international market.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The development was shared by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in his social media post. The No Objection Certificate from the Export Cell, DGFT, New Delhi stated that the proposal for the export of 2.5 kg Agar oil by M/s Mamoon Enterprise, Churaibari, to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai has been approved.

“The application has been examined in the Ministry in consultation with CITES Management Authority of India, i.e., Wildlife Division of the Ministry. CITES MA vide O.M. No. WL-3/34/2023-WL, dated 3rd October 2023 (copy enclosed), has informed that it has ‘No objection’ to allowing the export of 2.5 Kg of Agar Oil by M/s Mamon Enterprises, Churaibari, Tripura to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai.

In view of the above, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has ‘No Objection to allowing the export of 2.5 Kg of Agar Oil by M/s Mamon Enterprises, Churaibari, Tripura, to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai,” the NOC reads.

The Chief Minister described the development as a proud moment for Tripura.

He said, “Agar from Tripura will soon reach foreign soil. This can only become possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Noteworthy here, Tripura has a substantial area of Agar plantation in the North Tripura district for decades. Still, in the absence of a policy of the state government, most of the growers were dependent on unlawful ways of selling the Agar-extracted products. The BJP government has, for the first time, rolled out a policy for the Agar growers, and now they are enabled to trade officially.

Also Read | Tripura: Fall in foreign aid compelling Rohingyas to enter India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









