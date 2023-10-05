Agartala: Ending the prolonged wait of the Agar growers of the state, the Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change has cleared the proposal for exporting 2.5 kg of Agar oil from Tripura. A Dubai-based exporter has signed the deal with a Tripura-based enterprise for this purpose.
It is worthy to be mentioned here that this is the first time the Tripura-based private farm shall officially export Agar extracted product to the international market.
The development was shared by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in his social media post. The No Objection Certificate from the Export Cell, DGFT, New Delhi stated that the proposal for the export of 2.5 kg Agar oil by M/s Mamoon Enterprise, Churaibari, to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai has been approved.
“The application has been examined in the Ministry in consultation with CITES Management Authority of India, i.e., Wildlife Division of the Ministry. CITES MA vide O.M. No. WL-3/34/2023-WL, dated 3rd October 2023 (copy enclosed), has informed that it has ‘No objection’ to allowing the export of 2.5 Kg of Agar Oil by M/s Mamon Enterprises, Churaibari, Tripura to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai.
In view of the above, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has ‘No Objection to allowing the export of 2.5 Kg of Agar Oil by M/s Mamon Enterprises, Churaibari, Tripura, to M/s Fragrance Force General Trading LLC, Dubai,” the NOC reads.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister described the development as a proud moment for Tripura.
He said, “Agar from Tripura will soon reach foreign soil. This can only become possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Noteworthy here, Tripura has a substantial area of Agar plantation in the North Tripura district for decades. Still, in the absence of a policy of the state government, most of the growers were dependent on unlawful ways of selling the Agar-extracted products. The BJP government has, for the first time, rolled out a policy for the Agar growers, and now they are enabled to trade officially.
Also Read | Tripura: Fall in foreign aid compelling Rohingyas to enter India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India
- Silchar Miracle: Baby pronounced dead found alive on way to crematorium
- In a first, Tripura Agar oil to reach Dubai
- Manipur: Minister Awangbow Newmai inaugurates Right to Information week celebration
- Sikkim: Dikchu dam wipeout rumour debunked, employee death confirmed
- Explosives in Teesta basin? Here’s what Sikkim govt said