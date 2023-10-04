Agartala: A special POCSO Court in the North Tripura district has awarded capital punishment to two people on charges of rape and murder of a six years old minor girl on Tuesday.
The accused were convicted under 376D, 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section Six of the POCSO Act.
Judge Angshuman Debbarma pronounced the sentences based on the statements of as many as 41 witnesses and evidence produced by the police.
The incident took place on June 17, 2019. The minor girl used to stay in a rented room owned by one of the convicts, Sourabh Chandra Nath, who was 19 years old at that time.
The six-year-old minor girl went missing from her house. Even after an extensive search, locals failed to trace the minor girl.
On the subsequent morning, the mortal remains of the victim were recovered from a nearby place. Police took swift action and detained two persons identified as Sourabh Chandra Nath (19) and Dibakar Das (20). They had been produced before the Court and sent to police custody.
