MOU signed to empower Tripura's youth through education

Agartala: In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Agartala, aiming to empower Tripura’s youth. On Monday, Assam Rifles, Axis Bank, and the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Outreach (NIEDO) joined hands to create the ‘Sentinel Centre for Educational Excellence, Skilling, and Wellness’.
It’s a full-time residential programme that mentors 30 students for 12 months, preparing them for competitive exams in engineering, medical, and related fields.
Initially focusing on science students who have completed 12th grade, the programme will later expand to cover other fields. It will be conducted at the Assam Rifles Complex in Teliamura.
The programme’s unique approach includes not only academic guidance but also soft skills, personality development, leadership, vocational training, and personal well-being. NIEDO will select participants through a rigorous process spanning Tripura.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha praised the collaboration for its potential to nurture young talent, making the state’s future brighter.
Also Read | Merge TIPRA with Congress, lead the party: Tripura MLA to Pradyot Debbarman
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Best Casino Games to Play in India for Real Money in 2023
- Assam to initiate ‘socio-economic assessment’ of 5 indigenous Muslim communities
- Sikkim flood: Nagaland CM says ‘deeply concerned’
- Sikkim: 20 civilians, 23 army men missing in Rangpo, 150 houses damaged
- Meghalaya: 44 localities in Shillong consume unsafe water, says lab report
- Tripura: 2 people get death penalty for rape, murder of minor