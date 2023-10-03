MOU signed to empower Tripura's youth through education

Agartala: In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Agartala, aiming to empower Tripura’s youth. On Monday, Assam Rifles, Axis Bank, and the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Outreach (NIEDO) joined hands to create the ‘Sentinel Centre for Educational Excellence, Skilling, and Wellness’.

It’s a full-time residential programme that mentors 30 students for 12 months, preparing them for competitive exams in engineering, medical, and related fields.

Initially focusing on science students who have completed 12th grade, the programme will later expand to cover other fields. It will be conducted at the Assam Rifles Complex in Teliamura.

The programme’s unique approach includes not only academic guidance but also soft skills, personality development, leadership, vocational training, and personal well-being. NIEDO will select participants through a rigorous process spanning Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha praised the collaboration for its potential to nurture young talent, making the state’s future brighter.

