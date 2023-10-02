Merge TIPRA with Congress, lead the party: Tripura MLA to Pradyot Debbarman

Agartala: Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday urged TIPRA Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman to rejoin Congress and lead it from the front. “I still consider him (Pradyot) as a member of the Congress family as historically, the royal family stayed with the Congress. I want to make an appeal to Debbarman today. Please come back and strengthen the party. If required, the Congress will reinstate him in the post of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President,” the Congress leader told a party gathering in front of Congress Bhavan.

The senior Congress leader also made an appeal to the leadership of the TIPRA Motha party to merge their organisation with the Congress as the motives of both parties are similar. “The Congress also wants a constitutional solution for the tribal brothers and sisters of the state. We support the demand for direct funding to the Tribal District Council Administration, unlike the present government. We want the District Council to be renamed as Territorial Council because the tribal-dominated areas aren’t confined to one or two state districts. All state districts have a share of TTAADC areas. Apart from that, Articles 275 and 371 (K) should be invoked for the protection of rights and interests of the tribal communities of the state,” Barman explained, adding Congress had a clear roadmap of what should be done for the tribals.

Stating that Congress’s idea of a “constitutional solution” is not vague, the Congress MLA, who is also a member of the CWC, asserted that his party workers under the leadership of Asish Kumar Saha will stage a Dharna in front of the parliament during the winter session. “We shall raise all our demands before the Central government when the parliament session is in motion. We shall ask the party in power why the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, drafted under the UPA regime, considering the socio-economic needs of the tribal communities of the North East region, was sent to cold storage. I would like to invite all the opposition parties to join the protests for the interest of the tribal people,” Barman added.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha and AICC in-charge for Tripura Szaritha Laitphlang were also present at the function. During the event, about 7,000 voters under the leadership of former Minister Manindra Reang officially joined the Congress party, leaving TIPRA Motha.

