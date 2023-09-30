Tripura: National Highway blocked, railway affected during TIPRA bandh

Agartala: Inter-district movement of people in Tripura came to a standstill owing to the 12 hours strike called by Tripura’s principal opposition party TIPRA Motha on Saturday.
National and state highways had been blockaded at as many as 80 locations while railway services also remained suspended. All the areas where picketers gathered since the morning fall under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) which covers over 75 percent of the state’s total geographical area.
Speaking on the issue PRO Tripura Police Jyotshiman Das Chowdhury said, “Enough security arrangements had been made in the areas where picketers have gathered in order to maintain the law and order situation. Tripura State Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and State Police personnel had been deployed all over the state to avert any untoward incident”. According to police, no arrests had been made for law and order violations.
TIPRA Motha leaders, on the other hand, claimed that this strike was not against any community but to press the demand for a constitutional solution for the 13 lakh tribal community people of the state.
Prominent leaders of TIPRA Motha party comprising Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma, TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, MLA and party’s women wing chief Swapna Debbarma among others remained present in the blockades organized by various parts of the state.
In a message to the party workers, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyor Kishore Debbarman directed the picketers to refrain from violence. He had also said that all essential services, marriages and health care facilities are exempted from the strike.
Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia described Bandh as a united appeal to the government of India for early redressal of their grievances. “This Bandh showcases the unity and brotherhood of the tribal society. Through Maharaja, this is a message from the tribal community to the government of India for early solution of our problems”, said Jamatia.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
TIPRA Motha MLA Swapna Debbarma, on the other hand, said that the demand for a separate state for the tribal people is very much constitutional under Articles 2 and 3 of the Indian constitution.
“The Indian constitution permits the formation of new states and thus we are raising this demand. If new states could be carved out in other parts of the country, I don’t see any problem with Tripura. The government of India should consider our demand and give early solutions to our problems”, she said.
Also Read | Are sexual harassment victims ‘silenced’ at Tripura University?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: National Highway blocked, railway affected during TIPRA bandh
- Puuluup: Two men in midlife crisis who decided to start living rock & roll lifestyle
- Assam poll panel releases voters’ list for panchayat elections
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
- Meghalaya: Why this 53-year-old returned to ‘study’ after 35 years
- NFR cancels, diverts, reschedule trains; Check details here