No hope of Left's revival in Tripura, says leader of Oppn Animesh Debbarma

Agartala: Tripura Leader of the opposition and Central Working Committee member of TIPRA Motha Animesh Debbarma on Saturday castigated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) for their poll debacle in the recently held by-elections and claimed that all hopes of the Left’s revival in the state had faded away with their performance in the elections.

“Even after the poll debacle in the 2023 general assembly elections, a section of the Left supporters had been hoping that there lies a chance of revival of their party in 2028. But the way they performed in the just concluded by-elections all hopes were lost,” Debbarma said while speaking exclusively to EastMojo.

Reacting to the CPIM’s opposition to the strike called by his party to press for their ‘ideological demand’ of Greater Tipraland, Debbarma said, “It does not matter whether they support the Bandh or not. Their support or opposition to the strike makes no difference. The Left has no supporter base left in the hilly areas. In the 2018 elections, they bagged two seats, if I am not wrong, and in 2023, they could not even retain a single seat.”

Slamming the Left for being “blind to their own shortcomings”, the TIPRA Motha leader claimed that CPIM had open ground to display their strength and defeat the BJP in the just concluded by-elections, but they failed miserably.

“I genuinely feel that CPIM’s knowledge of simple mathematical calculations is limited. The way CPIM lost a few seats for TIPRA Motha and BJP, we also failed to clinch victory in a couple of seats for them. Similar was the experience with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. After mudslinging each other, followed by the results, Congress and TIPRA Motha abstained from fielding candidates in the elections. When the results were declared, CPIM was defeated by a huge margin. They should go for self-introspection before vilifying others for their failure,” said Debbarma.

