Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy instructed the officials of his department on Thursday to keep a close watch on government expenses and strive to channelise funds for optimum results.
During the review meeting held under the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act of 2005 at the civil secretariat, the minister stated, “The departments that have shown higher fiscal discipline such as timely expenditure of the receipts should get priority in the future. The departments that performed poorly in terms of spending the received funds should receive less than what they deserve in the remaining part of the financial year.” If needed, the allocated fund for those departments can be redistributed to others who have exhausted their quota, he added.
Regarding Centrally sponsored schemes, the minister emphasised expediting the release of funds for centrally sponsored projects. He further said, “The departments which did not yet receive the desired funds under centrally sponsored projects must take up the issue with the concerned ministry and seek funds as per the annual plans for expediting the development works. All departments should complete the exercise as soon as possible.”
The meeting was convened for an early half-year review of the government’s receipts and expenditures in various fields. All senior officials of the department, including the Finance Secretary and others, were present at the meeting.
