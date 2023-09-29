Pradyot explains why Tripura needs a 'constitutional solution'

Agartala: TIPRA Motha founder and member of the party’s top decision-making body Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Thursday sought to explain the reason behind his movement for establishing the rights of the state’s indigenous communities.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Council of Tiprasa Hoda, Debbarman said, “In the year 1949, Tripura became a part of Bharat. Our state became a member in the union of the state but the people who had been living in this part of the country could not be brought to the national mainstream even after 76 years had passed. Why the development in Tripura is Agartala centric and tribal dominated areas like Raima Valley, Takarjala, Jampuijala, Gandacherra, Gobinda Bari and Killa are left at lurch”.

According to Debbarman, there is a sharp disparity in development which prompted his party to raise the call for a separate state–Greater Tipraland.

“You can’t give the slogan of Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura until and unless there is equitable development all over the state. The solution of this problem is only possible if the Government of India genuinely understands the pain of the indigenous people of the state. It is very easy to be in power and frame policies but power which comes as a result of a compromise with the rights of people is dangerous for the community”, he added.

The royal scion also laid emphasis on the need for a solution for the people not for a particular political party.

“The Government of India has signed a number of agreements with various political parties of the state in the past. Outfits like TNV, TUJS, ATTF, IPFT have negotiated with the government of India. In all these cases, there was a political party which was at the table of talks and thus their demands were largely political in nature. And, this is the reason why the power was shifted from the hands of the community to the political leaders. Whereas to protect the interest of the community, the community should always remain in dictating terms”, he said.

Citing examples of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, Debbarman said, “We need a society where the MLA and Minister will act according to the instructions of the community. This is where lies the significance of our movement”.

