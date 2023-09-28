Tripura CM urges students to be watchful allies of the police 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Thursday, made a resounding call to the students of the state, urging them to play an active role in fighting the drug menace by acting watchful allies of the police.
Addressing the inaugural session of a school at Bagbasa assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said, “The whole ecosystem of drugs that grew in the last few decades in the state cannot be destroyed in just a couple of months or years. Neither the police can tackle on their own. A social movement is required to get rid of the drug menace that has already devastated many well-off households in the state”.
Recalling his experience of interacting with families affected by drug use, Dr Saha said, “When I was campaigning for the elections, a lot of my sisters told me as to how their happy families have been ruined by drugs. They wanted nothing but a solution to this problem and I had assured them that the state will never encourage drugs trafficking in its territory. Our action reflects our attitude”.
Urging the students to unmask the drug traffickers active in their area, the Chief Minister said, “The students can also play a pivotal role in the government’s drug trafficking elimination drive. If you notice any unusual behavior among your friends please raise the alarm. In many cases, small vendors close to schools are found involved in drug trade. Reveal their identity before the police if you know that. All of them would get stringent possible punishment as per the law”.
Earlier, Dr Saha inaugurated a police station at the Bagbasa area of North Tripura District. Addressing the inaugural session there, the Chief Minister discussed the importance of law and order, to create a conducive atmosphere of growth and prosperity for the state.
“For any state to grow, fixing law and order problems should be the first priority. During World Tourism day celebrations also, I tried to tell the gathering as to how an improved law and order situation has drawn appreciation from everywhere”, Dr Saha said.
Citing example of the recently concluded polls, Dr Saha said, “Both the constituencies—Dhanpur and Boxanagar are considered to be one of the most troubled areas during the elections. Barely there was any election before 2023 when rival parties did not indulge in violence. In the just concluded by-elections, not a single incident of violence was reported. The police and the administration acted strict to prevent any kind of violence and in all respect, it was a historic election”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister also said that two more battalions of Tripura State Rifles would be constituted for better law and order service which will put an extra burden of Rs 12 crore on the state exchequer.
Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended a series of events in the adjacent Unakoti district. Local MLA Jadab Lal Nath, IG Law and Order Soumitra Dhar were present at the event.
Also Read | Why delimitation is perceived as a threat to tribals in Tripura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Active NSCN-K cadre surrenders in Changlang
- Tripura CM urges students to be watchful allies of the police
- Brutal assault on Naga woman in Ahmedabad spa sparks outrage
- Bloom Bazaar: Nagaland’s fresh initiative to boost floriculture
- Mizoram says no to biometric data of Myanmar refugees: Here’s why
- Assam: Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival to start from Sept 29 at Guwahati