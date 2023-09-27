Russia-Ukraine war responsible for power tariff hike in Tripura: Minister

Agartala: Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that high international gas prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war have added financial pressure to Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). Consequently, the Tripura Electricity Regulatory Committee (TERC) had to increase power tariffs.
Minister Nath was responding to the backlash that the Tripura power department faced after the hike was announced. Opposition political parties targetted the government for putting an extra burden on the middle class by increasing the cost of electricity.
Briefing media persons at the civil secretariat, Nath explained that even after the increase in power tariffs the state owned power distribution company would continue to incur losses as the gap between generation of revenue and expenses is still big.
The minister, however, is optimistic about turning TSECL into a profitable government venture by improving billing efficiency and preventing pilferage.
“When the Left was in power, tariffs were revised on multiple occasions in the financial years 2006-07, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively. The cumulative hike in energy tariff if all put together stands at 134%. After that, there was no hike till 2023. After following all the processes that include public hearing, objection handling and consultation with the consumers and advisory bodies, a 7% hike was ordered by the regulatory body. Neither the TSECL nor the power department has any authority to make changes in the energy rates. Even after that, opposition CPI(M), which ruled the state for such a prolonged period of time, are heaping allegations upon us,” Nath told reporters.
Nath attributed the significant increase in gas prices in the global market as the primary factor. He stated that gas procurement costs rose from $2.90 (approximately Rs 238.32 per MMBtu) to $8.57 (equivalent to Rs 704.29) in 2022-23, marking a steep 196% increase in gas prices essential for thermal power production. Unlike states relying on hydropower or alternative energy sources Tripura’s gas-dependent energy production units face this challenge, he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The power minister reassured consumers that despite the increase, they should not worry much as they can still take advantage of attractive rebate options. “The TERC has said that if consumers pay their bills within seven days of fresh bill generation, a flat 5% rebate will be given to the consumer. Technically for efficient consumers, the rise is 2% because he is getting a five percent rebate for paying the bills as early as possible. Even if this is going to impact the finances of the TSECL, the consumer will be at the receiving end of benefits,” he added.
Also Read | Tripura HC dismisses one of ‘10,323’ teachers’ plea, fines petitioner
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: CBI special team to arrive in Imphal today, says CM
- Nagaland tourism: In a first, Dimapur, Kohima to get 5-star hotels in 4 years
- Russia-Ukraine war responsible for power tariff hike in Tripura: Minister
- Southeast Asia braces for more droughts and haze
- Why we don’t need to go to space to mine its resources
- Nagaland: 111 recruits receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela